HRT Financial LP Invests $475,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $524.90 million, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

