HRT Financial LP Invests $487,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Shares of IPGP opened at $215.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

