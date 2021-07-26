HRT Financial LP Invests $505,000 in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $34,326,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $17,710,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,777,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

