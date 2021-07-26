HRT Financial LP Makes New $491,000 Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Employers by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Employers by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $39.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

