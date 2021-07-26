HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

