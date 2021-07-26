HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter worth about $265,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Nuvve stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $224.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.