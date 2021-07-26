HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

OTCMKTS:OSTRU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

