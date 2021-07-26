HSBC Analysts Give Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) a $11.01 Price Target

HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REPYY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, assumed coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.01.

Repsol stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

