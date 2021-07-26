Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hugo Boss from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

