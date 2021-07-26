Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $2,275,574.96 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP grew its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.