Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $2,275,574.96 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62.
- On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.
Shares of HGEN stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP grew its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
