Humanscape Achieves Market Cap of $43.38 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Humanscape has a market cap of $43.38 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00791307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

