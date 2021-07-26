Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 181.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

