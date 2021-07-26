Hyve Price Reaches $0.20 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $5.22 million and $162,099.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00115345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.82 or 0.99914592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.00832533 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

