ichi.farm (ICHI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00111863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.37 or 0.99695005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00813280 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

