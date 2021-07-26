Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ichor in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICHR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

ICHR opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ichor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ichor by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.