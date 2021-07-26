Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,522.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $1,522.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00103388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,884.06 or 0.99577115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

