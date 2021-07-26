IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0442 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.52 or 0.00851567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00084564 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

