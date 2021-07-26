IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $693.74 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $696.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $605.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.