Idle Price Hits $4.24 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Idle has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00011044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $9.96 million and $209,034.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00115235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00133249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,455.51 or 1.00235507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00829925 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,350,942 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

