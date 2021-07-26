Ignyte Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Ignyte Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Ignyte Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Ignyte Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

