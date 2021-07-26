IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.97.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

