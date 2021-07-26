IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 327.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

Shares of MMTM opened at $184.66 on Monday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $138.92 and a 52-week high of $184.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.50.

