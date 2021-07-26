IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

