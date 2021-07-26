IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

