imbrex (REX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,770.42

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $68,770.42 and $30.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00824852 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

