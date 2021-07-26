Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.86. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.