IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

IMV stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

