Ingersoll Rand (IR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IR opened at $48.61 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $52.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

