Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Acquires $11,750.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ames National stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $213.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
