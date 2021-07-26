Insider Buying: Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Hugh Pelham purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125,600 ($164,097.20).
CARR opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Monday. Carr’s Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £145.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 21.98%.
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
