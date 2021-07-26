Insider Buying: Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Hugh Pelham purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125,600 ($164,097.20).

CARR opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Monday. Carr’s Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £145.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

