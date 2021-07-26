Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $3,042,947.76 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Shamim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarMax alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67.

CarMax stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.