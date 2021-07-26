Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $27,867.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $25,515.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 147,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

