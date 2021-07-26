Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 611 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $151,656.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 965,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,683,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $279,002.40.

CRM opened at $248.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

