Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 611 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $151,656.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 965,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,683,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $279,002.40.
CRM opened at $248.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.