Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $30,104.10 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75.
- On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00.
TriNet Group stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
