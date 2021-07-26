Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $30,104.10 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

