Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 10,268 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,808,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,194,155.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

