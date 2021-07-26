Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.69

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

