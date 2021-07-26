Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.45 per share for the quarter.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.
TSE IFC opened at C$168.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
