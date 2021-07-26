Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.45 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

TSE IFC opened at C$168.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

