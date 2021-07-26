Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.50.
About Integral Ad Science
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.