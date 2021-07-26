Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

