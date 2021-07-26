Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

