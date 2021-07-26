Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

