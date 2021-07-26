Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IFSPF opened at $20.71 on Monday. Interfor has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

