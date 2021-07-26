Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.