Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 4,004 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $966.10. The stock had a trading volume of 533,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,440. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $892.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

