Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.00. 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $368.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

