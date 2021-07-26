Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,543 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.36 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.