Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Masco (MAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):

7/15/2021 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

MAS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,516. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

