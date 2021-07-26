Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Masco (MAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):
- 7/15/2021 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.
MAS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,516. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
