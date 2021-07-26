Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) recently:

7/22/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

7/20/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

7/12/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $62.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $201,787,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,836,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

