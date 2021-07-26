Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives $79.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,048.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

