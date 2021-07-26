Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.