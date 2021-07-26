Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.